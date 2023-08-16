8/15/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】According to a report by the BBC, the cheap cameras sold worldwide by the CCP can be used to disrupt computer networks and incite social unrest. In response to this, Nicole pointed out that it's the American people who are using their hard-earned money and pension funds to finance the modernization of the CCP spyware and surveillance programs. Mr. Miles Guo has been warning the West about this issue for the past six years.

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP

8/15/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】根据BBC报道，中共在全球售卖的廉价摄像头可被用来破坏计算机网络和引发社会动乱。对此，妮可指出，是美国人正在用自己的血汗钱和养老金资助中共间谍软件和监控程序实现现代化，郭文贵先生在过去六年一直就此事在警告西方。

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共