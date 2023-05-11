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Phil Schneider's Last Speech 1995 - One of the bravest man ever to fight against NWO and die for America
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185 views • May 11, 2023
The Phil Schneider Story with Cynthia Drayer
https://youtu.be/Y__UilkAxjA
https://youtu.be/WwzS150d8GY
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