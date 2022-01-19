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HOW MUCH CBD SHOULD I TAKE? | CBD 101: HOW TO USE CBD
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56 views • January 19, 2022
HOW MUCH CBD SHOULD I TAKE? | CBD 101: HOW TO USE CBD
The 2 most common questions I get at My Fit Life are...
How much CBD should I take? And how much CBD do others take?
Check out the video for details...
#myfitlife #lifelivedbetter #healthfreedom
====================
My Fit Life is one of a handful of Cannabis and Hemp companies that has true "soil to oil" oversight of our CBD products, including CBD Capsules and Drops, Full Spectrum Topicals, as well as CBD for Pets.
Shop My Fit Life CBD: https://myfitlife.net
Get 20% OFF Your Next Order.
Use Code: MFL20
====================
The 2 most common questions I get at My Fit Life are...
How much CBD should I take? And how much CBD do others take?
Check out the video for details...
#myfitlife #lifelivedbetter #healthfreedom
====================
My Fit Life is one of a handful of Cannabis and Hemp companies that has true "soil to oil" oversight of our CBD products, including CBD Capsules and Drops, Full Spectrum Topicals, as well as CBD for Pets.
Shop My Fit Life CBD: https://myfitlife.net
Get 20% OFF Your Next Order.
Use Code: MFL20
====================
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