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Essential oils in the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus
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119 views • March 20, 2020
Dr. Victor A. Marcial-Vega leading medical doctor with authority in using essential oils in the treatment and prevention of deadly viruses and infections. He will present information on treating the coronavirus. This information will surprise you. Please don't miss this live event with the opportunity to ask questions
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Support www.HealthyVision.us!
HealthyVision.us supports the Restore Vision Foundation a 501C3 which supports the Mission to Cure Blindness. These important broadcasts are delivered you at no charge, but all viewers are asked to give a small donation to the Foundation to help Dr. Kondrot and his wife continue their mission work. 100% of your donation will go directly to support the Mission to Cure Blindness.
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