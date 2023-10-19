Create New Account
Rep. Jack Bergman: Says he will volunteer to step up until a speaker is elected.
Published Thursday

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) on electing a Speaker Pro Tempore:


"I don't want this job, I don't aspire to be in this job... but I will volunteer to step up until properly relieved until we get 217 votes out of this room to elect a Speaker."

