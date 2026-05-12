BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Glory of the Latter Temple
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • Today

Haggai 2 and the Temple of God. The Temple Institute quoted Haggai 2:9 in a May 2026 newsletter--is that related to a 'third' temple or really the second?


Did Zerubbabel help build a temple that was greater in glory than the temple Solomon built? Were all the verses in Haggai 2:2-9 fulfilled? When did God shake the heaven and earth, the sea and dry land, as in verse 6? Is the glory of the latter temple greater than the glory of the first, as in the beginning of verse 9? Has the Lord of Hosts yet given peace in the place of the latter temple as in the end of verse 9? Did all the nations come to the Desire of All Nations, as in verse 7?


Would you like to be part of the work being done by the temple of God, whose temple you are if you are a real Christian? What is that work? Are there parallels today related to the second temple and the work of the Philadelphian remnant of the Church of God?


The time is short. The final phase of the work is being supported right now by a small number of those called by God. Don’t despise small things. Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the “Glory of the Latter Day Temple of Haggai 2” and discusses some of the highlights of the work being done right now by Zerubbabel.


Read the full article to this video titled “Haggai: The glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former; COGwriter: Any parallels to the old WCG and Ambassador Auditorium?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/haggai-the-glory-of-this-latter-temple-shall-be-greater-than-the-former/

Keywords
templehaggailatter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Jacob Thomas
Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy