Haggai 2 and the Temple of God. The Temple Institute quoted Haggai 2:9 in a May 2026 newsletter--is that related to a 'third' temple or really the second?





Did Zerubbabel help build a temple that was greater in glory than the temple Solomon built? Were all the verses in Haggai 2:2-9 fulfilled? When did God shake the heaven and earth, the sea and dry land, as in verse 6? Is the glory of the latter temple greater than the glory of the first, as in the beginning of verse 9? Has the Lord of Hosts yet given peace in the place of the latter temple as in the end of verse 9? Did all the nations come to the Desire of All Nations, as in verse 7?





Would you like to be part of the work being done by the temple of God, whose temple you are if you are a real Christian? What is that work? Are there parallels today related to the second temple and the work of the Philadelphian remnant of the Church of God?





The time is short. The final phase of the work is being supported right now by a small number of those called by God. Don’t despise small things. Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the “Glory of the Latter Day Temple of Haggai 2” and discusses some of the highlights of the work being done right now by Zerubbabel.





Read the full article to this video titled “Haggai: The glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former; COGwriter: Any parallels to the old WCG and Ambassador Auditorium?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/haggai-the-glory-of-this-latter-temple-shall-be-greater-than-the-former/