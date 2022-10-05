Create New Account
The Fed gave BILLIONS to foreign banks. THESE are the results
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 4, 2022 Soon after COVID hit the U.S., the Federal Reserve spent BILLIONS trying to keep certain banks — ones they deemed too important to fail — afloat. But the Fed’s loans didn’t just go to American banks. They went to foreign ones as well. In fact, Credit Suisse received more than 7 PERCENT of the entire amount the Fed loaned out. So, it must’ve worked, right? All these banks are doing great now, right?! WRONG. In this clip, Glenn shares the disastrous results of the Fed’s big, and until recently, secretive payday…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jP8PRJ-Fnjs

