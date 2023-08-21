⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (21 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 August 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery, improved the situation along the front line.





▫️4 attacks by units of 25th airborne, 95th airborne assault and 14th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️1 field ammunition depot of the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, Polish-manufactured Krab, U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations.





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units the Russian grouping of troops, supported by Missile Troops' units, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, 5 attacks by units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU strategic reserve have been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️1 ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Omelnik (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, UK-manufactured FH-70, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 2 U.S.-manufactured M119 guns, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.





▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of professional actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 225 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery, AFU units have been hit near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, UK-manufactured AS-90 Braveheart and Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, repelled 2 enemy attacks near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️In addition, units of 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU have been hit near Yampolovka, Serebryanka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 motor vehicles, and 2 120mm mortars.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 167 areas.





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Starorayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and have intercepted 3 projectiles of Uragan and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.





▫️In addition, 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Kremennaya, Krivosheevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Krasnaya Polyana, Berestovoye, Stepnoye, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Vladimirovka (Kherson region).





📊In total, 462 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 5,913 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,426 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,969 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,357 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚡️ On 21 August at around 14:30 & 16:00 Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to conduct a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing UAV.

Russian air defence systems detected and destroyed the UAVs over the territory of Belgorod region.

