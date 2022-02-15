Tom Fitton: "Under the Current Republican Leadership Nothing Is Going to Get Done"

Tom Fitton Issues Warning on Current GOP Leadership



Tom Fitton drops a much-needed truth bomb on The War Room nation.



The Judicial Watch President joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Tuesday. During their discussion Steve asked Tom about his hopes for the Republican-led Congress after taking 2022 midterms.



Steve Bannon: What are one or two things that have to happen immediately to start to get this scum out of these major institutions. the FBI, the CIA, the NSI, the DOJ?



Tom Fitton: Well, under the current Republican leadership nothing is going to get done. It’s just not going to happen. I’ve been around too long to pretend that the same group that allowed it to go on during Trump’s years are going to turn on a dime and stop it during the Biden administration.