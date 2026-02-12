BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CANADA FERTILITY DATA PROVES GENOCIDE - IT HAPPENED IN YOUR COUNTRY TOO
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10163 followers
4
340 views • 2 days ago

"THEY" DID EXACTLY WHAT WE THOUGHT IN 2021

Canadian TV gas-lights/blames the victims

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mPU0K2q_gw

Statistics Canada Depopulation Article - Fertility and baby names, 2024

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/250924/dq250924d-eng.htm

Statistics Canada - The contribution of foreign-born mothers

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/91f0015m/91f0015m2025004-eng.htm

Canada immigration Travel Restrictions and Exemptions - June 2, 2021

https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/transparency/committees/cimm-jun-02-2021/travel-restrictions-exemptions.html

PIRATEPETE (Bitchute video) Fertility rate hits record low in Canada

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQhHXjUr7Dwq

REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld

Mirrored - Remarque88

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
depopulationinfertilitydemocide
