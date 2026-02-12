CANADA FERTILITY DATA PROVES GENOCIDE - IT HAPPENED IN YOUR COUNTRY TOO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"THEY" DID EXACTLY WHAT WE THOUGHT IN 2021
Canadian TV gas-lights/blames the victims
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mPU0K2q_gw
Statistics Canada Depopulation Article - Fertility and baby names, 2024
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/250924/dq250924d-eng.htm
Statistics Canada - The contribution of foreign-born mothers
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/91f0015m/91f0015m2025004-eng.htm
Canada immigration Travel Restrictions and Exemptions - June 2, 2021
https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/transparency/committees/cimm-jun-02-2021/travel-restrictions-exemptions.html
PIRATEPETE (Bitchute video) Fertility rate hits record low in Canada
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQhHXjUr7Dwq
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
