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NEW : Vaccine Dangers COVID19 Vaccines Unsafe Dr. Carrie Madej plus 12 Doctors
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617 views • December 15, 2020
Over a dozen Doctors from around the World join Dr. Carrie Madej. COVID-19 VACCINES ARE UNSAFE. Warning Covid19 Vaccines are VERY DANGEROUS causing permanent injuries or death.
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