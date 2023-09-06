Tolerance A New Kind of Hate Speech

“Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.” Gods timing and my timing are all out of sinc.?
The powers that be are trying to push a new world on us called Tolerance?
However there is a problem, God is not tolerant! Tolerant is actually hate.
Hell is tolerant, it has room for everyone, everyone is welcome?
Love is greater than hate! Love is greater than tolerance.
LGBTQ+ that's fine “Live long and prosper” it's totally ok, and not to bring up “of course you will wind up in hell, for eternity”, is that love?
To say that to a homosexual is pure hate? Love is to tell them the truth even if they don't want to hear it.
Heaven is not tolerant, everyone is not welcome, Heaven has a very limited access list?
Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite
Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite
E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943
My Backup Channel pastorbobncc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA?view_as=subscriber
Pastorbobncc on Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/pastorbobncc
Pastorbobncc on UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Ancient%20Paths%20Ministries
Pastor Bob on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rJmKrCZONwCZ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.