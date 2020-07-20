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My Consent for you to Govern is Withdrawn
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200 views • July 20, 2020
You can’t trust the government or officials right now, until this gets sorted out. Some of them are twisted out of their f%$£ing minds and are bloody dangerous to us all. Stay within the laws, you consent to. But as you know, with Covid-19, they are demanding that we do things which are actually bad for us. You can’t let them do that. It is your life, not theirs.
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