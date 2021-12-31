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The Cure for Bad Breath - How to Clean Your Tongue | Holistic Dental Health | Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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31 views • December 31, 2021
We are so proud of our 'zero plastic' packaging for these awesome tongue cleaners!

Like good silverware, our tongue cleaner is made of stainless steel and the curved cleaning edge removes bacteria and soft plaque in seconds! Cleaning your tongue is comfortable, quick and effective with this quality tongue cleaner. Guaranteed!

Modern research confirms that tongue cleaning is the best way to remove bacteria that cause bad breath. Tongue cleansing also helps improve taste, remove the coating on the tongue, and slow the growth of plaque.

We use stainless steel because it is impervious to bacteria and is more comfortable and gentle on the tongue than plastic. This is also why people prefer eating with silverware over plasticware.

- Precurved shape gives precise control
- Great oral benefits for a small price
- Very effective in reducing the bacteria that cause bad breath, cleaning the tongue literally takes seconds each brushing.

Grab a tongue cleaner at https://shop.connersclinic.com/products/tongue-cleaner

-=- PODCASTS -=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing:

Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show

-=- WRITINGS -=-
Download all of our books (including the Amazon #1 Best Seller "Stop Fighting Cancer & Start Treating the Cause") for FREE at https://www.connersclinic.com/books

Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog

-=- FIND US ELSEWHERE -=-
✅ Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Telegram ➡ https://t.me/ConnersClinic
✅ Gab ➡ https://www.gab.com/connersclinic
✅Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-c...
✅Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

-=- CONTACT CONNERS CLINIC -=-
(651) 739-1248
[email protected]
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