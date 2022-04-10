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Many vaccinated people now can’t donate blood because it’s a coagulated
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466 views • April 10, 2022
These people will most likely die within years if not months. The COVID vaccine was a mass extermination and depopulation attack by the zionist globalist ASSHOLES who run the world...at the moment. They must all die or they will kill most of us!
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