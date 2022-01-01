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Dr. David Reagan - The Greatest Event of the 20th Century
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2 views • January 01, 2022
*** mirrored from 2020 Pre-Trib Study Group Conference Presentations on Vimeo ***
original link:
https://vimeo.com/635054303
============================
Dr. David R. Reagan, founder and past president of Lamb & Lion Ministries, gave this presentation to the 2020 Pre-Trib Study Group Conference.
This video has been slightly edited from the original:
-to focus exclusively on the presentation by removing the introduction, opening comments, and closing Q&A
-to correct the audio
-to correct the playback of the 2 videos used during the presentation
============================
SHWEKEY - We Are A Miracle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmyKFLQDHns
ZION [Official Lyric Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_GsKLJcum8
============================
original link:
https://vimeo.com/635054303
============================
Dr. David R. Reagan, founder and past president of Lamb & Lion Ministries, gave this presentation to the 2020 Pre-Trib Study Group Conference.
This video has been slightly edited from the original:
-to focus exclusively on the presentation by removing the introduction, opening comments, and closing Q&A
-to correct the audio
-to correct the playback of the 2 videos used during the presentation
============================
SHWEKEY - We Are A Miracle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmyKFLQDHns
ZION [Official Lyric Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_GsKLJcum8
============================
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