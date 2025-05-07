BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BBN, May 7, 2025 – Trump announces TRUCE with Yemen, India launches kinetic war against Pakistan...
Brighteon Broadcast News, May 7, 2025 – Trump announces TRUCE with Yemen, India launches kinetic war against Pakistan – FULL RISK ANALYSIS


- Pakistan-India War Escalation and US-Houthis Truce (0:00)

- Yemen-Israel Conflict and US-Israel Relations (1:53)

- Middle East War Zones and Gold Prices (5:29)

- Leslie Powers' Background and Health Revealed Event (6:44)

- Organized Religion and Control Mechanisms (9:44)

- Special Reports and Preparedness Strategies (12:31)

- China's Evasion of US Tariffs (36:14)

- Health and Wellness Book Review (55:17)

- Chlorine Dioxide Interview Summary (1:03:03)

- Leslie Powers Interview: Trauma and Systemic Issues (1:10:51)

- Impact of Early Attachment on Health and Trust (1:28:50)

- Challenges in the Modern Medical System (1:35:37)

- The Role of Stress and Trauma in Health (1:40:11)

- The Importance of Self-Knowledge and Connection (1:46:22)

- Rebuilding Trust and Personal Responsibility (1:51:59)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


