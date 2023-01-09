Create New Account
Is This Why Joe Biden's Handlers Started Hiding Him In The Basement? - Jerry Wayne With Chad Caton
62 views
Red Voice Media
Published 17 hours ago |

"It just went to show that Joe Biden really hasn't spoken to an actual regular American in a very long time" - Jerry Wayne


Watch the UNCENSORED PREMIUM Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/the-afterburn-with-chad-caton-ft-jerry-wayne-uncensored-premium/ref/23


Jerry Wayne, from the infamous "AR-14" encounter with Joe Biden, sits down with Chad in this exclusive conversation.


Watch every Friday at 10 EST:


https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/im-fired-up-with-chad-caton/


Catch Chad’s Premium show, The Afterburn, Saturday at 10 EST here:


https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/im-fired-up-with-chad-caton-premium/


