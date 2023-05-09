EPOCH TV | Don’t Indict Hunter Before Wednesday, Lawmaker Warns; Witnesses Claim They’re Being Threatened

Don’t Indict Hunter Before Wednesday, Lawmaker Warns; Witnesses Claim They’re Being Threatened



Evidence of alleged underhanded deals involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other members of the family will be revealed this week. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) have called a press conference this Wednesday where they will reveal details of a months-long investigation—including claims from whistleblowers—and with documents received from banks and other sources.

Meanwhile, they claim witnesses and whistleblowers on the case have faced threats from Biden’s legal team, and that some of the witnesses fear for their safety.

In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss this.





