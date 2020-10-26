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Importing Sprite Animations to a 2D Character - Godot Basics
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11 views • October 26, 2020
Learn how to take a sprite sheet and how to setup animations on your game characters by using an animated sprite component then adding animations to it. This is a good place to start for beginners who want to make their first 2d character in Godot.
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:25 Importing Sprite Sheet
2:34 Duplicating Player Scene
3:39 Add Animations to Animated Sprite
5:30 Run Animation
7:07 Bow Attack Animation
7:35 4 Animations for a Jump
10:17 Animation Frame Checking & Cleanup
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Credits
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Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:25 Importing Sprite Sheet
2:34 Duplicating Player Scene
3:39 Add Animations to Animated Sprite
5:30 Run Animation
7:07 Bow Attack Animation
7:35 4 Animations for a Jump
10:17 Animation Frame Checking & Cleanup
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
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