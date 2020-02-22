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2 22 20 Why we must pray for America - PASTOR DAVID LANKFORD
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18 views • June 08, 2020
Pastor Lankford's videos are now up on Brighteon.
Please be patient, as we must add them slowly in the beginning until more people are viewing them.
Pastor Lankford has many rich study series that are beneficial for you today. We would like to get more of these teachings into your hands.
Please help us by visiting the site and liking the videos.
The more you visit the more we can upload.
Thank you for your faithful support.
Please be patient, as we must add them slowly in the beginning until more people are viewing them.
Pastor Lankford has many rich study series that are beneficial for you today. We would like to get more of these teachings into your hands.
Please help us by visiting the site and liking the videos.
The more you visit the more we can upload.
Thank you for your faithful support.
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