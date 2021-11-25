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Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Magic of Turpentine; The Best Prevention Against COVID and the Jabs on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (11.22.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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378 views • November 25, 2021

Pig cheeks and jowls – tasty and unappreciated. Covid tests have no predictive value, best considered an obedience test. Jabs don’t protect you and don’t protect you from transmitting. Has whoever is running the show reached their economic goals? Smallpox is spread almost exclusively by fecal-oral route. It died out when people stopped sharing bathrooms and outhouses. Now, It could be spread if put in the water or by a vaccine. In 2021, there is no natural transfer of smallpox. Keeping hydrated and pooping is best prevention against Covid and the Covid jab.. Caller suffered a broken tendon and fibula. Recommendation of cow foot soup and stretching when bones are healed. Caller diagnosed with antiphospholipid syndrome, given a pharma Rx. Drink water weight/50 liters. Poop 3 times a day. Stop RX, no statins. Replace all the phospholipid in the body tainted with the Rx with an ultrahigh cholesterol diet. Liver is good, bull testicles or brain is 10 times better. Does taking turpentine help brain function? Could take 1 tsp daily with sugar for a month, or ½ tsp indefinitely. Caller’s husband suffering severe back pain. Due to malnutrition? Follow candida cleanser diet with added pigtail or chicken feet. When pain is bearable, add stretching. Bull testicles would be great. Is cold water treatment recommended? Wim Hof method is good, follow his videos. Where to buy meat that has not been vaccinated? Bison aren’t vaccinated. Other animals – ask the rancher. Menudo is good. Colon or small intestine gives more energy than tripe. Cow feet better than pig feet. Eat hoof and all. Is even raw dairy an estrogenic producer? Yes, but whey is just protein with no estrogen hit. Shrimp and lobster are great cholesterol sources. Fish head is good, not a fan of fish as a health food. Is smallpox coming? The only way to know the next pandemic is to plan it. Don’t trust a government water supply. Get a private toilet. Why are some kids getting sick from the jab and others aren’t? Those on low-cholesterol diets are most susceptible. Emailer that eats lots of chicken has floaters and cataracts. Boneless, skinless chicken is bad. Best to use ginger tea eyewash. Take 15 slices of ginger, simmer in 1.5 cup for 10 minutes, strain, use 1 tsp. concentrate in 1 cup of water daily as an eyewash. Deer meat is too lean. Eat with lard. Ivermectin horsepaste –on kg scale, dial to number that corresponds to your kg weight, or kg=pounds/2.2. Solution is 1% ivermectin. Take once a month or once a year. Ivermectin for human use – same but 10X the price. Listener with 2 tumors in prostate and high PSA. If he can he piss straight, don’t need a biopsy, turpentine will help. Man wants to get off statins. Go on a high cholesterol diet for a week or two. Liver every day, 4-6 oz with butter and onions, rice, veg. Will a man be infected if he has sex with a 2-time vaxxed woman?


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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-magic-of-turpentine-the-best-prevention-against-covid-and-the-jabs-november-22-2021/

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