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THIS UK POLITICIAN ADMITS ON LIVE TELEVISION ...
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151 views • July 10, 2021
This UK politician admits on live television that the more COVID vaccines people have had, the MORE likely they are to get and transmit COVID, which implies that UNVACCINATED people are safer, and less of a community health risk!
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