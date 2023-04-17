NDE OBE First Contactee Lori Ann Spagna Portal To Ascension

See more here https://wp.me/p58EtD-6lK

Lori spent 20 years in corporate America, and after 20 years of pain, suffering and feeling like she could not take anymore, and would sooner die than continue doing that, she had near death and first contact experiences which changed everything. Today Lori Ann Spagna is a Spiritual Catalyst, First Contactee, Ascension Guide, Multi-Dimensional Channel, Animal Communicator and Starseed who’s transformed the lives of thousands of humans and animals via her Channeled Ascension Guidance, DNA Activations, Transmissions and Energy Healing. www.LoriSpagna.com

Appreciate KAren's work on ATP Media Awakening Consciousness? THANK YOU for your Support. Share the love on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain. THANK YOU BIG LOVE ks. 💜

💖 THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with NO Ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom.

Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

See KAren's other platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. Connect with KAren Swain here http://karenswain.com/ and download her free report '10 Top Ways to Lasting Happiness'. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx

GET THE Awakened By Death BOOK on Amazon HERE https://www.amazon.com/Awakened-Death-Stories-Transformation-Awakening-ebook/dp/B07B8KFG2M/ref=dp_olp_1

SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM

Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers. To join sign up here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/

LINKS

Website: http://karenswain.com/

ATP Media Website: https://www.karenswain-atpmedia.com/

ATPMedia Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccentuateThePositive/

ATP FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/AccentuateThePositiveRadio/

Blissful Beings FB: https://www.facebook.com/KArenSwainBlissfulBeings/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/KAren_A_Swain

JOIN our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/AwakeningEmpowermentNetwork/

HashTags

#Ascension #HumanPotential #Enlightenment #OBE #NDE #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy. #PsychicAbilities

#SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth



