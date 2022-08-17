2 intelligent Humans discussing things like : Where is that Traitor Comey ? And how about all the Fakes taking the place of the real people who have most likely been taken out already ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I forgot Nancy Pelosi's Father was the mayor of Baltimore and he helped build the Pelosi Crime Family. And how about them ears ? My they sure do not look the same do they. Take the Sniffer for example, when he is not molesting and sniffing other people's young children without their permission, he is walking around like a Zombia. CGI Joe. Total fake.