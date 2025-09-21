BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHAPTER 4.3 THE VERSAILLES TREATY AND THE SILENT TAKEOVER
Max Hansson
Max Hansson
16 followers
68 views • 3 days ago

This chapter describes the aftermath of Germanys loss after World war 1 and the silent take over of the country by the Khazarian mafia stooges, masquerading as J's. The introduction of commmunist cells and the laying of the groundwork for Hitlers ascent to power later on.


The book can be found on amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976


Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid

LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL! BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596 SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3 XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX
educationpodcastscommunismzionismrothschildworld war 2central bankinghidden historyantarctica ice walltartarian mud floodworld war1
