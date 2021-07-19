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Police Officers Have Joined In On The Yellow Vest March In France
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40 views • July 19, 2021
Was this a case of "can't beat em . . . join em"? It just proves that if we all stand up against this tyranny our numbers will out swell the police; and rub it in the nose of the governments.
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