Nullify NSA and the ATF Too: NMN Ep 9
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

As Thomas Jefferson told us - “the ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.”

This week’s reports include:

-NSA Surveillance Section 702

-4th Amendment Protection Act

-Kentucky vs ATF


Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 9

Path to Liberty: March 18, 2023


00:00 Intro

00:16 NSA Surveillance Section 702

02:41 4th Amendment Protection Act

03:40 JOIN TAC, Support the Constitution and liberty!

04:15 Kentucky vs ATF


libertyconstitution2nd amendment10th amendment4th amendmentnullify

