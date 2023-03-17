Nullify NSA and the ATF Too: NMN Ep 9

As Thomas Jefferson told us - “the ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.”
This week’s reports include:
-NSA Surveillance Section 702
-4th Amendment Protection Act
-Kentucky vs ATF
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 9
Path to Liberty: March 18, 2023
00:00 Intro
00:16 NSA Surveillance Section 702
02:41 4th Amendment Protection Act
04:15 Kentucky vs ATF
