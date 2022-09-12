EX NORMIE-TARD IS REALISING BUZZWORDS LIKE "TOLERANCE" ARE DESIGNED TO KILL YOU METHODICALLY

(Audio Doubled) Decent Looking Ex Normie is Realising Buzzwords Like "Tolerance" Are an Inversion of Actual Reality and Designed to Shut Your Mouth and Then Accept Your Own Destruction, in Essence, to Methodically Kill You Slowly. | credit goes to the original uploader ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/tolerance-is-not-a-virtue-tolerance-is-satanic_I6zztya1Keq8lpR.html

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