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Biden Has Poked the Bear: Robert Barnes Lays Out Plan to Stop Biden's Medical Dictatorship
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640 views • September 11, 2021
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how Biden's dictatorial overreach with federal vaccine mandates has poked the bear of American Freedom.
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