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"The Devil Is Outworking The Saints!" - PROPHETIC WORD
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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933 views • April 18, 2022

#Salvation #Grace #Work

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


A right now prophetic message from the Lord:


"SATAN IS HARD AT WORK! He is outworking the saints of God, putting more focus, time and attention on multiplying seeds of discord, deception, violence and REVOLT AGAINST THE THINGS OF GOD. People are casting off the restraints of God's word, the very harnesses that should keep them on the narrow path and help them stay on it- they are casting it away for new revelations and deep error that will be their destruction. For the pride of their hearts, because the Word of God is no longer enough for them, they throw it off in favor of lies that will destroy them [2 Thessalonians 2:9-11]. They are like wild horses out of control, rushing headlong to destruction. The saints will lift up their voice (in grief, in lamentations) and weep. Plough your fields and be found faithful, or there will be no reward from Me. Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling, be found fruitful and productive when I come [Philippians 2:12]. Satan is diligently sowing seeds of disinformation, false doctrine and false prophecy- yet all this is ERROR. Whoever builds his house upon lies will not stand in the times of testing that are ahead. Be not deceived, for when the winds blow against the house and the storms beat upon it, only those who founded their house on the rock will stand. This is the word of the Lord."


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-devil-is-outworking-the-saints-april-17-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. You can use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use ONLY the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. do not use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. (Cashapp sometimes works, if not it will be automatically refunded: $Celestial44). Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺


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Hear the words of the Lord. It is time for the church to realize there is a cost to this gospel. Contrary to popular belief IT IS NOT FREE. IT WAS NEVER FREE. GRACE COST GOD SOMETHING. OUR LORD JESUS PAID A TERRIBLE PRICE TO SECURE ETERNITY FOR US, HE WAS BROKEN FOR OUR INIQUITY AND PAID A STEEP PRICE TO SAVE US FROM OUR SIN. IT WAS N-O-T FREE TO WIN US BACK FROM THE PURSUING SICKNESS OF SIN. HE PAID WITH HIS OWN PRECIOUS BLOOD TO SAVE US A PLACE WITH GOD, SO LET US SOBERLY EXAMINE WHAT WE "THINK" IS CHRISTIANITY, AND FILL IN THE GAPS WHILE THE SUN STILL SHINES. There is a cost to this faith. Christ paid it, and now we walk in the finished work SOBERLY. God says we should stop living like children, like careless children who have no clue or awareness of the times we find ourselves in. Even with the clear signs of changing times all around us, even with the Bible fulfilling itself literally every day- most of us are walking in fear, guilt, condemnation, doubt and unbelief. It is time to learn about the full armor of God, it is time to PUT IT ON. May the grace of our God, even Christ Jesus Himself the anointed one, be praised now and forevermore. Amen.


Keywords
violencedeceptiongodpridechristjesusword of godtruthprophecydevilend timesrevoltrepentancedestructiondisinformationlorddiscordsaintsgod almightyfalse doctrinesnew revelationsnarrow pathfalse prophecythe masters voiceplough your fields
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