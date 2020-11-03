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MONDAY - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3242835890
The final StatesPoll on Monday before election day predicts a Donald Trump win with 312 electoral votes.
On Monday Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien posted a number of tweets on the current state of the race.
What we can conclude from the information:
** President Trump is in better shape than he was in 2016.
EP 2178-6PM TRUMP Campaign Releases Internal Swing State Numbers -- AND THEY WILL SEND DEMOCRATS OFF THE CLIFF https://bit.ly/34QSLmD
Special Guest: James Simpson is an investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), under presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush and Clinton. Since 1995, he has written non-fiction articles for various periodicals based both on his experiences in government and business, and a longstanding avocation in public policy.
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization/dp/1070931403
https://www.amazon.com/PATRIOTS-HANDBOOK-Practical-Restoring-Liberty-ebook/dp/B00LBNR5TO
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