How Can a Young Man Keep His Life Pure in a Sinful World?

Struggling to live a clean and holy life as a young man in today’s world? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster speaks directly to the hearts of young men wrestling with sin, mistakes, and the desire to walk with God.



Using Psalm 119:9 as his foundation — “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed thereto according to thy word.” — Pastor Webster opens a series focused on practical and spiritual guidance for purity and personal holiness. Through scripture, hymns, and personal insight, he brings both conviction and hope.



📖 Key topics covered:

Why falling isn’t final and how to rise again

The cleansing power of God’s Word

The struggle between the flesh and the spirit (Romans 7)

Why personal responsibility matters in purity (2 Corinthians 7:1, 1 Timothy 5:22)

A heartfelt prayer for young men striving to do what is right



🙌 If you’re a young man—or know one—seeking to walk the right path, this is a message you need to hear.



