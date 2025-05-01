BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can a Young Man Keep His Life Pure in a Sinful World?
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
8 views • 4 days ago

Struggling to live a clean and holy life as a young man in today’s world? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster speaks directly to the hearts of young men wrestling with sin, mistakes, and the desire to walk with God.

Using Psalm 119:9 as his foundation — “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed thereto according to thy word.” — Pastor Webster opens a series focused on practical and spiritual guidance for purity and personal holiness. Through scripture, hymns, and personal insight, he brings both conviction and hope.

📖 Key topics covered:
    Why falling isn’t final and how to rise again
    The cleansing power of God’s Word
    The struggle between the flesh and the spirit (Romans 7)
    Why personal responsibility matters in purity (2 Corinthians 7:1, 1 Timothy 5:22)
    A heartfelt prayer for young men striving to do what is right

🙌 If you’re a young man—or know one—seeking to walk the right path, this is a message you need to hear.

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian podcaststruggle with sinwords from the wordpersonal holinesspastor roderick websteryoung men devotionalhow to live purepsalm 119 9christian encouragement for youthpurity in a sinful worldbible devotion for mendaily devotional for young menhow to live holybible guidance for purityromans 7 strugglechristian motivation young adults
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:46Encouragement for Young Men

01:17The Cleansing Wave Hymn

01:44Scriptural Guidance on Purity

04:24The Struggle with Flesh and Sin

06:48Paul's Teachings on Personal Purity

08:16Concluding Prayer and Farewell

