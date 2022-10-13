Create New Account
Connecting Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), Wifi radiation and Internet of Bodies (IoB)
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with EMF sensitivity coach Paul Pasternak. After experiencing debilitating health issues for many years, Paul finally realized that the EMF radiation from cell towers was impacting his life. He discusses how he was able to identify the root cause and protect himself from harmful radiation frequencies. We review practical tips to mitigate harm along with physical detox strategies. We also explore the important of negative frequencies created in our mind and body with thoughts and emotions and how to tap into a daily spiritual practice to raise our own frequencies and break free of from the fear based mind-control of the matrix system to live a more loving, productive and positive life.

Keywords
emfhealingradiationfrequencydetoxtranshumanism

