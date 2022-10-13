Connecting Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), Wifi radiation and Internet of Bodies (IoB)

In this episode
of TishTalk, I speak with EMF sensitivity coach Paul Pasternak. After
experiencing debilitating health issues for many years, Paul finally realized
that the EMF radiation from cell towers was impacting his life. He discusses
how he was able to identify the root cause and protect himself from harmful
radiation frequencies. We review practical tips to mitigate harm along with
physical detox strategies. We also explore the important of negative
frequencies created in our mind and body with thoughts and emotions and how to
tap into a daily spiritual practice to raise our own frequencies and break free
of from the fear based mind-control of the matrix system to live a more loving,
productive and positive life.
