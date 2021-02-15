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Pt 1 FOUNDATION | Securing sole authority of and over the private trust security/public Estate
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447 views • February 15, 2021
Part 1 of a 4 part series: The birth of your public Estate, proof of its existence. Securing sole authority of and over the private trust security/public Estate. Establishing a SOLID foundation to build on. What does it mean - take control? What does it mean – public Estate?
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
🎧💡Video content, editing and mastermind: 👨🏼🦳Vic Beck
🎥🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: 👩🏼Andi
🎵🎶 Music: Invincible by Akashi Ghandi, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
📸 Photo: Man on rock by Jason Hogan on Unsplash
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
🎧💡Video content, editing and mastermind: 👨🏼🦳Vic Beck
🎥🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: 👩🏼Andi
🎵🎶 Music: Invincible by Akashi Ghandi, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
📸 Photo: Man on rock by Jason Hogan on Unsplash
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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