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WE THE PEOPLE ARE UNITED IN GOD & CONSTITUTION! With STAND YOUR GROUND Rock Anthem
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141 views • March 08, 2022
POWERFUL Music & stirring images DRIVE the message of Unity in God & Constitution deep into the heart & soul: Families, TRUCKERS, Professionals, and whole towns are standing their ground for Freedom. WATCH how citizens are rising to protect Liberty as they peacefully campaign for Human & Civil Rights, here in the USA and around the world. Be encouraged! By the MERCY & GRACE of GOD, the best is yet to come!
POINTS OF HISTORY: WATCH Riveting footage of today's events as well as classic clips of Rosa Parks, the MLK demonstration in D.C., and the suffragettes campaigning in the streets for the women's right to vote.
TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP, write your request for information to: https://annmwolf.info/contact
CREDITS
Song, "Stand Your Ground," words & music are by Ann M. Wolf
Copyright 2021 – All rights reserved.
Song is produced & arranged by Tracy Collins
Film compilation & edits by Ann M. Wolf
Opening music track is by FlorewsMusic - Pond5
Second recording studio Engineer/Vocals: Rusty
Chambers, Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN
Video & film sources are by permission or license from,
Pond5, Pexels, Pixabay, or Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to these photographers/videographers - See credits at the conclusion of the video.
This video is not available for sale but may be viewed, streamed or embedded for personal inspiration or public education on a non-profit basis. For more information about permissions: https://annmwolf.info/
FOR ARTIST INFO OR MORE VIDEOS LIKE THIS: https://annmwolf.info/
POINTS OF HISTORY: WATCH Riveting footage of today's events as well as classic clips of Rosa Parks, the MLK demonstration in D.C., and the suffragettes campaigning in the streets for the women's right to vote.
TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP, write your request for information to: https://annmwolf.info/contact
CREDITS
Song, "Stand Your Ground," words & music are by Ann M. Wolf
Copyright 2021 – All rights reserved.
Song is produced & arranged by Tracy Collins
Film compilation & edits by Ann M. Wolf
Opening music track is by FlorewsMusic - Pond5
Second recording studio Engineer/Vocals: Rusty
Chambers, Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN
Video & film sources are by permission or license from,
Pond5, Pexels, Pixabay, or Ann M. Wolf
Special thanks to these photographers/videographers - See credits at the conclusion of the video.
This video is not available for sale but may be viewed, streamed or embedded for personal inspiration or public education on a non-profit basis. For more information about permissions: https://annmwolf.info/
FOR ARTIST INFO OR MORE VIDEOS LIKE THIS: https://annmwolf.info/
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