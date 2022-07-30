9/11: An Architect's Guide Part 2 - Explosive Destruction (7/20/22)

9/11: An Architect's Guide | Part 2: The Twin Towers' Explosive Destruction

Course Number: RG911-AAG-OD2



Three-part webinar series. Each part is about 1 1/2 hours.

We are an organization dedicated to conducting research and providing education about the complete destruction of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers, our courses give architects the technical knowledge and analytical framework with which to evaluate the most likely cause of those building failures.



Course Description:



Never before has a steel-framed high-rise collapsed from fire. Why, then, did three such buildings collapse on September 11, 2001?



In Part 2 of "9/11: An Architect's Guide," Richard Gage, AIA, provides an overview of the most important evidence related to the explosiveness of the Twin Towers' destruction. Much like that of WTC 7, the destruction of the Twin Towers exhibited most of the features of controlled demolition.



In 2005, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) concluded that the Twin Towers' destruction resulted from the combined effects of the airplane impact damage and ensuing fires.

Is NIST's explanation for these unprecedented structural failures valid? Decide for yourself after watching this informative one-hour presentation. Using the information presented, you will be able to evaluate which of the two hypotheses - fire-induced failure or controlled demolition __ is more consistent with the evidence.

Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org



