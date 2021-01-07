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Did The Swamp Just Do It Again? Capitol Event
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100 views • January 07, 2021
A short one using speech from my previous video, overlayed with scenes from the January 6th Protest / Rally in Washington DC.
If you want to send me a financial 'tip' you can find instructions on my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact.php THANK YOU to everyone who has contributed with money, cards, prayers, artwork, research, books, etc. You are the BEST audience anywhere! I will be back with a longer video soon! In the meantime - do not worry. Good people are still out here, and we will prevail! The Renaissance is coming.
If you want to send me a financial 'tip' you can find instructions on my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact.php THANK YOU to everyone who has contributed with money, cards, prayers, artwork, research, books, etc. You are the BEST audience anywhere! I will be back with a longer video soon! In the meantime - do not worry. Good people are still out here, and we will prevail! The Renaissance is coming.
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