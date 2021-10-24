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Black Robe Regiments: Pastor Mannion
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50 views • October 24, 2021
Pastors Stephen Mannion and Matt Worley were part of the World Freedom Rally at Rainbow Bridge on the U.S.-Canada border, July 24, 2021.
Insert video of Black Robe Regiment Pastor Bill Cook who gave the closing speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 17, 2021. In closing, Pastor Mannion reads his commentary printed June 27, 2021 in the Buffalo News.
Insert video of Black Robe Regiment Pastor Bill Cook who gave the closing speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 17, 2021. In closing, Pastor Mannion reads his commentary printed June 27, 2021 in the Buffalo News.
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