3 Blended Fiber Batts - what do these make?

This video is the first in a bunch of in-the-fiber-studio, thinkin-it-thru, videos from a tiny brick and mortar LYS in White Sulphur Springs, WV. It can get a bit lonely being a crazy yarn dyer spinner knitter, so I'm inviting you to come along as I figure out stuff - or not! Hope you enjoy sitting down with me to play and learn in the wooly and not so wooly universe of fiber fun!