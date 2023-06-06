3 Blended Fiber Batts - what do these make?

This video is the first in a bunch of in-the-fiber-studio, thinkin-it-thru, videos from a tiny brick and mortar LYS in White Sulphur Springs, WV. It can get a bit lonely being a crazy yarn dyer spinner knitter, so I'm inviting you to come along as I figure out stuff - or not! Hope you enjoy sitting down with me to play and learn in the wooly and not so wooly universe of fiber fun!
