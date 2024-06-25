BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unusual Radar Signals coming out of South Dakota, the entire United States for that matter
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
7
1145 views • 10 months ago

Small Tight Concentration of Chemtrails over the state of Washington! Very Unusual Radar Signals coming out of South Dakota, the entire United States for that matter!

🚨Extremely Unnatural Powerful Energy Coming from Their(Mad Scientist) Radar Systems!🚨

 Controlling Our Weather! Undeniable Proof! Please share this video!

We are literally under attack and No One even knows it or see it! You cannot Live through a constant pounding of these Microwave Energies!

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
