https://gettr.com/post/p29ucwiddf9

2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The so-called “Central Committee for Internal Affairs of the CCP” is just a bunch of nonsense propagated by the overseas CCP’s pawns. After the 20th Party Congress, CCP’s National Security Commission has become Xi’s Dong Chang, which is intended to kill all those who are disloyal to Xi. Wang Xiaohong is the Beria of Communist China!

#CentralCommitteeforInternalAffairsofCCP #20thPartyCongress #NationalSecurityCommission #Xijinping #Wangxiaohong #Beria





2/26/2023 文贵直播：所谓中共中央内部委员会都是海外欺民贼的胡说。二十大后国安委已成为”习一尊”的东厂, 意在杀掉所有对习不忠的人。王小洪就是中共国的贝利亚!

#中共中央内部委员会 #20大 #国安委 #习近平 #王小洪 #贝利亚



