Black Prince of P-russia & Pharaoh's Peoples Product - PPP

Prince Putin of Prussia: Prussia was an enormous Military Empire in the 18th and 19th century and has mysteriously disappeared. Now they're back again in P-Russia with their Black Prince of the Teutonic Knights the President of P-russia Vladimir Putin, as the Teutonic Knights were the fore bearers of the Prussian Empire after the Teutonic principles laid down by the Knights Templars. Prussian Putin will try to destroy the homogeneous nature of the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe. The Ukrainians have Nationalist groups like the Azov regiment, but the real Nazis here are Prussian Putin with his Wagner group; there is a big difference between Nazis and Nationalists, whereas Nationalists are for the European peoples and Nazis against the Europeans, and in history Hitler's Nazis had infiltrated and taken over the Nationalist movement of the German workers and turned it around against the German people - same as Putin does. The enemy within always uses the same techniques, and it's getting kind of boring.- Dr. Sean Hross