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【Ukraine Rescue】04/12/2022 Introducing the interview with the Belgian Prime Minister, Nicole says: Mr. Prime Minister seemed to know who we are and why we are here. He was very receptive to the message of exterminating the Communist Party clearly conveyed on our hat and vest, and was not surprised at all, as if he was very familiar with us, which means that the NFSC has long gained the attention and acquiescence of the international community.