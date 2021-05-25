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Mirror: Why Israel is God’s Prophetic Timepiece
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10 views • May 25, 2021
This video begins with a quick overview of the history of the Jews easy to understand without details. Next it moves into the Miracle Nation. How God uses Israel to teach us that Jesus is coming back. Most people do not know prophecy. The teacher goes through a number of Scripture to show that the Bible is teaching truth. It is important to know the signs of the times. We are soldiers of a mighty army. We are living in the last days. All prophecy will be fulfilled. No book in human history has endured more challenges to it's accuracy.
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