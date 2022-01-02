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And We Know 01. 02. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1.2.22: The ENEMY SPIRITS on New Year's EVE! Dr. Malone continued...for the CHILDREN!

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
N/A

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p

Dr. Malone on why he is attacked
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11979

Dr. Malone on Israel
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11978

Twitter fact checkers are Pharma
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11983

The Time is NOW
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11987

NY Bill threatens rights of citizens
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12016

Common cold counted as CORONA
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12061

Betty White was not good
https://t.me/Nate1776/23498

Cooper and friend .. exposing NYC
https://twitter.com/bdomenech/status/1477168335473491976?s=20

Memories song with children
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/17907

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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