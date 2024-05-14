"We're home" | A Yom Ha'atsmaut message from The Habura

Posted13May2024 The Habura:
This is a short film by TheHabura.com in honour of Yom Ha'atsmaut.
Text by Eitan Goodman (@eitangood)
Video by Michael Oliel (@modern_israelite)
ENGLISH SUBTITLES AVAILABLE FOR THE HEBREW ENDING
