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When the Jury Got It Wrong
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343 views • April 24, 2021
Jared Taylor tells the story — complete with video clips — of what happened when white people made a mistake and gave cops a fair trial.
Thumbnail credit: Ricky Bonilla, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/04/when-the-jury-got-it-wrong/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: Ricky Bonilla, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/04/when-the-jury-got-it-wrong/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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