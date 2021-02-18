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Two Tests A Week (For Your Kids, Parents stand up say no)
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30 views • February 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/sIhrEJB_NRA
Two Tests A Week (For Your Kids, Parents stand up say no)/ Hugo Talks
I'M RUNNING OUT OF DESCRIPTIVE WORDS ABOUT THIS NONSENSE AND THE BATTLE CAN ONLY BE WON IF ENOUGH AWAKE TO MAKE A STAND. 80% OF THE POPULATION ARE SAT ON THE FENCE. EITHER THINKING ABOUT IT OR TOO SELFISH TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY. THINK ABOUT OUR / YOUR CHILDREN / GRANDCHILDREN'S FUTURE. GROUP TOGETHER AND STAND UP AND SHOW YOU REALLY CARE.. BE SURE TO KNOW THOSE PRIVILEGED ENOUGH WHO RECEIVE BENEFITS NORMAL PAY OR FURLOUGH MONEY WILL ONLY SEE IT REMOVED WHEN YOU WILL THEN BE ENSLAVED FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIVES AND NO BODY WILL CARE ABOUT YOU, YOU HAVE YOUR CHANCE, USE IT OR HUMANITY WILL FOREVER BE LOST, THAT'S WHAT THESE EVIL ACTIONS AGAINST OU HUMANITY PROMISE, AND IT WILL BE ON YOUR WATCH.
Two Tests A Week (For Your Kids, Parents stand up say no)/ Hugo Talks
I'M RUNNING OUT OF DESCRIPTIVE WORDS ABOUT THIS NONSENSE AND THE BATTLE CAN ONLY BE WON IF ENOUGH AWAKE TO MAKE A STAND. 80% OF THE POPULATION ARE SAT ON THE FENCE. EITHER THINKING ABOUT IT OR TOO SELFISH TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY. THINK ABOUT OUR / YOUR CHILDREN / GRANDCHILDREN'S FUTURE. GROUP TOGETHER AND STAND UP AND SHOW YOU REALLY CARE.. BE SURE TO KNOW THOSE PRIVILEGED ENOUGH WHO RECEIVE BENEFITS NORMAL PAY OR FURLOUGH MONEY WILL ONLY SEE IT REMOVED WHEN YOU WILL THEN BE ENSLAVED FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIVES AND NO BODY WILL CARE ABOUT YOU, YOU HAVE YOUR CHANCE, USE IT OR HUMANITY WILL FOREVER BE LOST, THAT'S WHAT THESE EVIL ACTIONS AGAINST OU HUMANITY PROMISE, AND IT WILL BE ON YOUR WATCH.
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