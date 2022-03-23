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The Normalization of the Neo-Nuclear Family, & How We Fight Back!
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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31 views • March 23, 2022
In this episode of Cross Talk News, Ed and Gillyan take a stance on the deep roots of holidays, and converse about the participation in them!

They also bring up the disgusting Nuclear Family Reform that has turned from traditional to an ugly Neo pattern.

Ed and Gillyan have put their feet on the ground and will not move from the foundation they know is the only way, and that foundation is Jesus Christ.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy