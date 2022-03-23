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The Normalization of the Neo-Nuclear Family, & How We Fight Back!
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31 views • March 23, 2022
In this episode of Cross Talk News, Ed and Gillyan take a stance on the deep roots of holidays, and converse about the participation in them!
They also bring up the disgusting Nuclear Family Reform that has turned from traditional to an ugly Neo pattern.
Ed and Gillyan have put their feet on the ground and will not move from the foundation they know is the only way, and that foundation is Jesus Christ.
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
They also bring up the disgusting Nuclear Family Reform that has turned from traditional to an ugly Neo pattern.
Ed and Gillyan have put their feet on the ground and will not move from the foundation they know is the only way, and that foundation is Jesus Christ.
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
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