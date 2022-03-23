The Normalization of the Neo-Nuclear Family, & How We Fight Back!

In this episode of Cross Talk News, Ed and Gillyan take a stance on the deep roots of holidays, and converse about the participation in them!



They also bring up the disgusting Nuclear Family Reform that has turned from traditional to an ugly Neo pattern.



Ed and Gillyan have put their feet on the ground and will not move from the foundation they know is the only way, and that foundation is Jesus Christ.



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